Apartment fire leaves 1 injured in SE Albuquerque

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire around 8 a.m. Friday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews responded Friday morning to a fire that left one person injured at an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque.

The fire broke out just before 8:30 a.m. Friday at the El Pueblo Apartments on Valencia. It’s not far from San Pedro and Gibson. It was burning from inside an apartment on the second floor.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue posted video on social media showing smoke pouring out of a back window of the building. They say they put the fire out within 10 minutes.

They took one person to the hospital for treatment. No firefighters were injured.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire.