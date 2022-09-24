APD investigates suspicious death in NE Albuquerque
(UPDATE: Police arrested and charged 35-year-old Marc Ward in connection to Daniel Bourne‘s murder.)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a suspicious death in the North Valley.
Officials say officers responded after a “suspicious call” at 4001 Osuna Road NE Friday.
When officers arrived on scene they found one person dead.
APD’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.
