App of the Day: AllTrails | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Spring is a great time to take a hike and there is a popular app you can use to find “AllTrails” around you.

“AllTrails” shows you how steep a trail is, if it’s rocky or paved, what other hikers recommend and other details. The app has pertinent and important hiking information.

For example, AllTrails uses your location to show all of the trails near you. It also shows you things like how long the trail is and if it’s a loop or an out-and-back.

Each trail has a description that lists its steepness grade, the terrain type and an overview of the trail.

Most helpful are hiker-submitted photos to check out the views ahead of time. The app is very popular with hikers so you’ll find photos and first-person reviews and recommendations.

You can also download maps for areas with poor cell service, see your progress and even get an alert if you get off-trail. You’ll no doubt discover some trails near that you don’t know about.

If you’re planning a vacation and want to find some trails ahead of time, you can search by city and see all of the options for where you’ll be.

AllTrails has information on over 200,000 trails across the U.S. It requires a $36 annual subscription. However, it’s not bad if you’re looking for an adventure and want to avoid spoiling a long walk.

The app has over 50 million users worldwide. You can also access trail information by clicking here to visit their website.