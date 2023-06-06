Apple details new augmented reality headset | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Apple has a new augmented reality headset promising to take you to a new dimension by effectively putting a computer in your head.

Apple has been working on a virtual or augmented reality headset for years. Now we know what it’s going to look like and what it’s going to do.

Apple calls its Vision Pro its most ambitious product ever but it may also be its riskiest. In its announcement, Apple never called it a virtual reality headset but rather a headset computer and augmented reality. That means you can still see your surroundings while you use it.

The emphasis is on productivity and entertainment rather than gaming.

They even demonstrated how people can see multiple screens by turning their heads by showing a man wearing the headset walking through the office.

It also showed how the Vision Pro allows users to watch movies immersed in a theater-like setting and join Facetime calls.

You can join a group call and see everyone in life-size form.

How do they see you? This is where it gets amazing, if not a little weird.

The headset scans your face and movements ahead of time. It delivers a natural representation that dynamically matches your facial and hand movement.

There are no controllers, but users will be able to click icons and control the computer using only their eyes and fingers.

Virtual reality has been around for years without ever gaining a huge audience outside of video gamers. Headsets are uncomfortable and battery life isn’t good enough to watch a long movie.

Can Apple do what other companies haven’t when it comes to headsets?

Apple hasn’t had product failures. The iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch are all huge success stories so maybe the Vision Pro will succeed. It may be difficult to gain a user base with a price tag of $3,500, though.

Apple says the Vision Pro AR headset will be released next year.