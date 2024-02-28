APS receives $13M grant to cultivate future farmers at South Valley magnet schools

Albuquerque Public Schools recently received a $13 million grant to launch a new program at some of their South Valley schools.

APS is one of just 25 districts in the country awarded money from the “Sustaining the Future” program. The program teaches kids modern farming methods and gets them involved in hands-on learning.

Polk Middle School is one of four South Valley magnet schools that received money for this program.

For teachers like Travis McKenzie and his students at Polk Middle School, this is big.

“You really get your hands in the dirt and learn about growing food. It’s not just growing food. It’s growing the future,” he said.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller joined incoming APS Superintendent Dr. Gabriella Durán Blakey to explain how this K-12 pathway program will plant a seed in students to grow an interest in agriculture.

“This is core to who we are, and to why I have hope for the future for the next generation. This is an area where NM is actually ahead of everyone else,” Mayor Keller said.

“We are invested in our staff who are eager to get this going. And our students with bright futures that will learn in different ways,” Dr. Duran Blakey said.

Students in the program will learn coding, advancements in ag tech and even fly drones. Once they complete the program, they’ll earn certificates for credit at local universities.

The hope is that it will lead to high-paying careers in agriculture.

“You can start in elementary school and graduate in high school. It’s like a ladder. You can get involved in STEM and ag activities all the way through your academic career,” McKenzie said.