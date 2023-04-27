Backing up your smartphone photos | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — You’ll want to have room for photos of upcoming graduations and vacations but you may have to make room by backing up your old photos.

Photos eat up a lot of storage so you’ll want to delete photos and videos.

Don’t be hasty, though. On iPhones, photos are stored in the iCloud. If you’re not careful, deleting them from your phone will also delete them from the cloud, so you’ll them forever.

Before you delete photos and videos from an iPhone, turn off iCloud. Never mind the pop-up warning. This will delete the photos from your phone but keep them in the cloud.

On this phone, photos take up over 4 and a half gigabytes. Deleting them here won’t affect them in the cloud. Once you’re finished, turn iCloud backup back on.

On an Android device, just make sure the backup is turned on. All the photos get uploaded to Google Photos so you can safely delete them from the phone.

Check apps. Facebook and Instagram can take up tons of space. If you need some space for photos, delete the apps from your phone and download them again which will clear the storage. Your Facebook and Instagram won’t be affected.

Delete and re-install streaming apps, and, if there are apps you haven’t used in a long time, delete them. Especially free games that can not only take up space but drain the battery, even when you’re not using them.

When you return home, connect the phone to a computer and save the photos onto a hard drive so you know they’re saved.