‘Bartesian’ cocktail machine | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Cocktail and dinner parties are making a comeback as smaller groups of friends are getting together for dinner and drinks at home more.

People are even hiring private bartenders who can mix those cocktails for non-bartenders to master.

However, there is a popular bar gadget that could change the game.

The Bartesian is a popular bar gadget for people who like cocktails but hate mixing them. The original Bartesian is pretty big with four bottles of alcohol.

A lot of people don’t have the countertop space for a full Bartesian, so there is the Bartesian Duet. It’s roughly half the size, half the bottles, but still a robot bartender.

Here’s how it works:

Add your favorite alcohol to the included bottles and place them in their respective positions. Next, add a capsule or pod containing the ingredients, like the simple syrups, bitters and fruit juice in the cocktail.

You can purchase pods for Old Fashioneds, Cosmos, Whiskey Sours, margaritas and a wide variety available.

Here’s where the tech comes in:

Each capsule has a barcode. When a pod is inserted, the Bartesian cocktail machine reads the bar code and draws alcohol from the correct bottle.

Since the Duet has just two bottles, you’ll be limited to drinks of two liquors. In this case, vodka and tequila.

Unlike similar cocktail makers, you have the option to add your favorite brand of spirits. Maybe you prefer Patron to Jose Quervo, that’s up to you.

With just two bottles, you may want to purchase a couple of extras so you’re not constantly emptying and pouring if you like cocktails of different liquors.

Select the strength. Light, regular, strong, or a mocktail. Press the button and in 5 seconds, you’ll have a perfectly blended cocktail much like you’ll get at a cocktail bar. In my taste tests, friends say they’re as good as you’d get at some chain restaurant bars, maybe better.

There’s a similar device but one big difference. The Bartesian capsules contain no alcohol, meaning you can buy these online. You can’t with the other ones, you’ll have to go to the liquor store.

The Bartesian cocktail machine gets excellent reviews on Amazon and other online retailers. The Duet, with a smaller countertop footprint, is $300.