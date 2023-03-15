Brandon Richards: Active weather moves into New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A pacific storm system and backdoor cold front will impact the region through Friday with windy conditions initially, followed by colder conditions with good chances for precipitation.

Significant snow accumulations are likely in the mountains through Friday, especially across the northern mountains where a winter storm warning is in effect.

Mostly rain is expected at the lower elevations until Thursday night when some locales may see a change over to wet snow.

