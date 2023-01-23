Brandon Richards: Winter storm system to impact western New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A potent winter storm system is expected to arrive into western New Mexico tonight into Monday morning.

Winter travel impacts are most likely to occur over the central highlands from Clines Corners and Vaughn southward through Ruidoso by Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The metro area is forecasted to see snow accumulations ranging from 3 to 8 inches.

