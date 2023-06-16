Car care checklist for summertime traveling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Are you heading out on a road trip soon? There’s a checklist of car care things you should do before traveling in the summertime.

After all, with gas prices down from $4.82 a gallon to $3.54 a gallon on average in New Mexico, you’ll probably hit the road. Whether you’re taking a two-hour trip or a ten-hour trip, here’s some tips to ensure your car is ready:

Check your tire pressure levels and tire wear

If you’re not sure how much you should inflate your tires, check the manufacturer’s recommendation on a sticker inside the driver’s side door.