County approves $3.5M contract for Serenity Mesa detox center

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a three-year, $3.5 million contract with Serenity Mesa Youth Recovery Center.

Earlier this month, Serenity Mesa shared with KOB 4 their plans to open a detox center. The funding brings those plans one step closer to becoming a reality.

Serenity Mesa is a place for teens and young adults to recover from drug and alcohol addiction. They offer a 90-day inpatient treatment program and housing for people ages 14-21.

Before they get to that 90-day program, people have to go through the detox process. That means the center has often had to turn away people.

The detox center would remove the barrier with six beds and medical care around the clock, staffed with six nurses and a part-time medical director.

Once a person gets through the detox, they will transition into the 90-day treatment program.

“The City of Albuquerque has contributed over $930,000 towards this effort. We look forward to successful outcomes for young people to withdraw safely, reset their lives with recovery services and move forward,” Commissioner Steven Quezada said.

The detox center should be finished by the end of February. Officials say it will take a couple more months to get licensing from the state, but they hope to serve people by summer.

MORE: