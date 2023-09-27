Crisis Text Line | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — September is Suicide Prevention Month and it’s necessary to raise awareness as rates among teens and preteens have been rising.

Here’s an alarming statistic too: 20% of teenagers have seriously considered suicide before.

Whether they’re struggling with boyfriend/girlfriend problems, school, family issues, or anxiety, teenagers often don’t like talking about it. It’s very unlikely some would ever call a suicide prevention hotline – but they might text someone for help.

That’s the idea behind Crisis Text Line.

It’s a 24-7 free service where children and teenagers can connect with a licensed counselor over text messages. It’s as simple as sending a text to “home”, or 7-4-1-7-4-1.

A volunteer counselor will text back, usually within a couple of minutes. The counselor will stay with them for as long as the child or teenager will communicate.

Crisis Text Line has over 65,000 trained volunteer crisis counselors. When a text comes in, one of those counselors will respond.

It’s very private and the number will not show up on a phone bill. No one will know you’ve reached out for help.

Teenagers can also contact Crisis Text Line through texting, or through a web chat window on a computer or the “WhatsApp” messaging app.

Once again, the number is 7-4-1-7-4-1, or ‘home’.

Crisis Text Line is always looking for licensed counselors willing to volunteer their time. If you’re a parent, youth minister, coach or teacher, you can download flyers to put up in places where teenagers will see them.

Crisis Text Line is a nonprofit organization that relies on volunteers and donations. To date, it’s supported over 8 million conversations in the U.S.

