Custom Mother’s Day tech gifts | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Mother’s Day is Sunday and, if you’re still looking for a gift, we have three tech gift ideas personalized just for mom.

Heirloom video book

If your mom is the sentimental type, she may love a physical photo album of videos. All those clips you have on your computer and phone, you can share them in this book.

The video begins to play when she opens the video book. The video and sound quality are terrific too.

All you need to do is upload your videos and photos to Heirloom and add music, maybe a little editing.

The Heirloom video book can hold up to 20 minutes of video.

Specialized gummy vitamins

Nourished makes gummy vitamins that are specialized to your mom’s nutritional needs. She’ll answer a few questions about what’s most important to her (e.g., nutrients for hair, skin, energy, weight management).

Then, here is the cool part: Nourished will create a stack of gummy vitamins to address those nutrients with a 3D printer. Add her favorite flavor and she’ll receive a box of 28 daily vitamins in these gummy stacks.

Personalized poem from ChatGPT

Forget about store-bought Mother’s Day cards, no matter what you think of Chat GPT, it can create a personalized poem or song just for your mom.

Just tell ChatGPT what to write and then enter some things that mean a lot to your mom (e.g., kids’ names, vacations, hobbies).

ChatGPT will then write what you probably can’t. It’s pretty good too and doesn’t cost anything.

You can find all of these gifts online, ranging from free to $70.