DA denies claim that gun in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting was destroyed

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office is disputing the claim that the gun from the deadly “Rust” set shooting was destroyed.

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer dropped the bombshell claim in what was supposed to be a routine hearing Thursday.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office responded in a statement that reads, in part:

“The gun Alec Baldwin used in the shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins has not been destroyed by the state. The gun is in evidence and is available for the defense to review.”