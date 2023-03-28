Decades rebrands to Catchy Comedy March 27

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB’s channel 4.4, Decades, is rebranding to Catchy Comedy. The Weigel Broadcasting digital network will feature classic sitcoms, starting Monday, March 27.

Catchy Comedy will invite viewers to “Catch All the Laughs,” and will feature fan favorites including “I Love Lucy,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Carol Burnett Show,” and “All In the Family” during the week.

If you’re tuning in for late night, Catchy Comedy will feature sitcoms including “Night Court,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Cheers,” “Taxi,” and “The Bob Newhart Show.”

Each weekend, viewers will be able to tune in to “The Catchy Binge” and watch a different comedy marathon.

“We are excited to bring an all-comedy approach with this exciting rebrand of DECADES evolving into Catchy Comedy,” Weigel Broadcasting Vice-Chairman Neal Sabin wrote in a statement. “Weekdays we will showcase hilarious series with a strong appeal to women or with female characters that redefined and expanded the role of women in television. Then in primetime we will feature groundbreaking comedy and characters from the legendary Norman Lear, and in late nights we will present some of the smartest and best-written comedy series on television. Viewers really will be able to ‘catch all the laughs’ on Catchy Comedy.”

