DIY Friday with Danielle: Crystalized Halloween decorations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going for the sparkly, and a little spooky, with this Halloween-themed DIY Friday with Danielle project.

Danielle tried creating some crystalized skeleton hands to decorate for Halloween. She used some Borax, a pot she didn’t mind not using again and something to crystalize.

You’ll want something that is heavy so it sits in the water instead of floating.

You can find the skeleton hands at Goodwill for around $1.99.

To see the full steps and how it turned out, click the video above.