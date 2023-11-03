DIY Friday with Danielle: Firepit bench team build

In this week's DIY project, Danielle worked with Erin from Dovetail Community Workshop and our local financial expert, David Hicks, to make a firepit bench for his backyard.

In this week’s DIY Friday with Danielle, she partnered with Dovetail Community Workshop and our financial expert David Hicks on a firepit bench project.

The bench is going in Hicks’ backyard. That of course means he was put to the task with Danielle and Erin.

See the full DIY project in the video above.