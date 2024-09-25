Emergency tech kit | What the Tech?

Jamey Tucker | KOB

An emergency is an emergency and you never know when one will happen, so what should you have in an emergency tech kit?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — An emergency tech kit can be in a box, in a closet, or on a shelf somewhere but what do you put in it?

Smartphones are of no help if the battery dies. If you don’t already have a few of these portable chargers, they’re easy to find and relatively inexpensive. Keep a couple of them charged and where you can find them.

Place a few power cables in your emergency kit to charge phones, tablets and laptops. Consider one of these charging cables with interchangeable plugs for a lightning plug for iPhones, standard micro USB, and USB-C.

In the event power is out for quite a while, one of these portable electric generators or power stations could help.

The Eco-Flow Delta 2 Max can charge phones, and laptops and will keep most large appliances working for hours.

In a recent outage, an old refrigerator ran for more than 14 hours when plugged into the Delta Max. The Delta 2 Max will hold a charge for months so you can store it anywhere and it’s ready when you need it.

For extended outages, plug the Delta Max into an Eco Flow solar panel. In a few hours, the power station is fully charged.

If you lose power, you lose internet and TV. Plug the television into the generator and use an old-school antenna to get local news from the TV station.

Finally, a portable crank flashlight like this one can be important for your emergency tech kit. It needs no batteries whatsoever and can even provide power to a smartphone.

The brand is Eton and is endorsed by the American Red Cross. This one has a flashlight, is solar-powered, and has an AM/FM and weather band radio.

