Enrollment deadline looms for health insurance through state’s affordability fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Health insurance is expensive but New Mexico has an affordability fund to make things easier. However, an enrollment deadline is looming.

January 15 is the last day for you to enroll in insurance through NM’s affordability fund. We brought Colin Baillio, from the state’s Office of the Superintendent of Insurance, to talk about how you can enroll.

Watch the video above or click here to learn more.