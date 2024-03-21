Fitness Kim: Easy cardio and strength workouts

When you hear the words "strength" and "cardio," you may not also think "easy" but our fitness guru begs to differ.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When you hear the words “strength” and “cardio,” you may not also think “easy” but Fitness Kim begs to differ.

Fitness Kim is Kimberly Samborski, of SWEAT Bootcamp. She says many strength and cardio workouts are often more advanced and are hard to break into.

In the video above, Kim shows you – and Gabe and Danielle – a few easy strength and cardio workouts. She also has some tips for acing your workout.