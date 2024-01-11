Fitness with Kim: Making fitness resolutions last

Did you know people usually jump ship on their fitness New Year's resolutions after just 12 days? That's what Kimberly Samborski of SWEAT Bootcamp in Rio Rancho says and she has tips to buck that trend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Did you know that studies show most people give up on their New Year’s fitness resolutions after just 12 days?

Kimberly Samborski, of SWEAT Bootcamp in Rio Rancho, stopped by to offer some tips on how to buck that trend. Among the tips are:

Set small, attainable goals

Avoid going all in

Hire a fitness professional

If you aren’t able to hire a professional, Samborski says you can also go to a gym that has trainers working there with members.

