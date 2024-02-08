Fitness with Kim: Stop eliminating and start adding nutrition
Kimberly Samborski, of SWEAT Bootcamp in Rio Rancho, stopped by to talk about how to change what you eat to reach your fitness goals.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You always hear that you need to eat less to lose weight but there is a way you can stop eliminating and start adding.
That’s according to Kimberly Samborski, of SWEAT Bootcamp, the Kim in Fitness with Kim. She talked about why people should be adding to their diet, instead of eliminating.
She also talked about what types of food we should eat more of and a protein-packed nachos recipe.
- Quest tortilla-style protein chips
- Reduced fat fiesta blend cheese (melt on chips)
- 1/2-serving non-fat plain greek yogurt (sour cream substitute)
- 34 grams of protein, 270 calories
- Add toppings: Black olives, jalapeños, green chile, pico de gallo, lean ground beef or turkey