Former New Mexico United coach to lead New York Red Bulls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former New Mexico United head coach Troy Lesesne will lead the New York Red Bulls, the club announced Monday.

Lesesne will be the Red Bulls’ head coach for the rest of the 2023 MLS season. He joined the Red Bulls in January 2022 after leaving United in November 2021.

Lesesne was United’s head coach for the USL club’s first three seasons. Under his leadership, United earned a 36-27-26 record and two playoff berths in 2019 and 2020.

The USL Championship also named Lesesne as Coach of the Year in 2020.

Lesesne will replace Gerhard Struber, who served as the Red Bulls’ coach since October 2020. Struber and the club mutually parted ways Monday.

Through 11 matches, the Red Bulls sit 15th – last – in the Eastern Conference with a record of 1-6-4 and only nine points scored.