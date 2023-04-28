Gathering of Nations draws thousands to Albuquerque this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Gathering of Nations is one of the largest powwows in the world and it’s happening April 27 through April 29 in Albuquerque.

The 40th annual Gathering of Nations kicked off Thursday at 7 p.m. at the convention center with the Miss Indian World Traditional Talent Presentations.

The festivities moved to Expo New Mexico at the state fairgrounds Friday. Gates opened to the public at 10 a.m., with market vendors and musical performances at Tingley.

Among the festivities happening Friday are dancing events, music performances and much more.

One of the music performances is the “Rocking the Blues Night” Friday at 6 p.m. There will also be a “Funky Reggae Night and Concert” Saturday at 6 p.m. Each performance will take place at Stage 49.

Finally, Miss Indian World will be crowned this weekend at an event scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Expo NM.

GATHERING OF NATIONS: