Getting ready for your yearly job review

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The yearly job review is something many of us dread at work, but our local HR expert has some tips to get you ready.

HR expert Heather Talamante says the process shouldn’t be led by your manager. Instead, it should be an open-ended discussion where the employee and the manager collaborate.

Heather recommends focusing on the following:

Progress on previous years’ goals and accomplishments

Setting clear goals for the next year

Ask questions

Ask for one thing in the upcoming year (raise, promotion, specific training, etc.)

Prepare to receive feedback, positive or negative

Also, make sure you step forward and help create your review. Don’t just sit back and sign it.

View the video above for full details on Heather Talamante’s tips.