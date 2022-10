ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures have cooled down a bit recently which may get you thinking ahead to winter.

While winter in New Mexico is pretty nice compared to a lot of places around the country, it can still get pretty cool and snow does fall. Some places even see heavy snow and cold temperatures that could leave you in a bad spot if you get stuck.

Diana Castillo shows you some tips for getting your car ready for that time, in the video above.