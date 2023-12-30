How to keep your New Year’s fitness resolutions

Studies show resolutions often involve fitness-related goals. Whether that's powerlifting, getting a six-pack or just trying to stay fit, people make fitness goals a focal point.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the new year, comes New Year’s resolutions.

Sam Garcia, a personal trainer KOB 4 talked to from Defined Fitness, says the key to success is setting realistic goals.

“Just small changes in your lifestyle that are positive, like maybe committing an extra 30 minutes a week to fitness. Just improving your diet in a small way,” Garcia said.

Most gyms have machines that simulate a bunch of activities you may hate doing outside, like walking upstairs, rowing a boat or even looking over a wall.

There are also simple exercises you can do in the comfort of your own home to stay fit. That includes exercises with a small stool or the steps in your home.

Exercise is just part of the equation, though. Improving your nutrition not only makes achieving your exercise goals more easily but it helps you lose weight and prevent chronic diseases.

“Thousands of people a year die in the state of New Mexico from heart disease. And a lot of those deaths can be preventable with exercise with getting the proper nutrients in your diet,” Garcia said.

Preparation is key and practices like meal prepping can help.

Only time will tell how well our New Year’s resolutions will hold up.