Ink Hunter | What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Many people have a tattoo or want one but an app can show you what it will look like on you before you get it.

The Ink Hunter app uses your smartphone camera augmented reality and artificial intelligence to superimpose a tattoo design on your arm, leg or wherever on your body.

You’ll need to mark the spot with three lines, like a smiley face. Then, go through a vast library of designs from real tattoo artists.

All of the more popular choices of flowers, symbols and skulls are in black and white and in color.

Then, aim your camera at the smiley face and Ink Hunter places that tattoo to show you what it will look like in real life.

Snap a photo with the app and you can move it around, use filters and see what it’ll look like in a few years when the ink has faded and blurred. Find one you like, and take it to a tattoo artist as a guide.

Ink is forever. Ink Hunter keeps you from making a really bad decision.

You can find the Pro version of the app in Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store for 99 cents.