Kira Miner: Chilly and windy Monday

A chilly morning will turn into a chilly afternoon with blizzard conditions possible in some places. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re looking at a chilly and windy Monday that will create blizzard conditions for some places and a pretty cool day for others.

The blizzard conditions will be most present in northeastern New Mexico especially. Other places like southern Colorado and the Four Corners will see a chance of snow and gusty winds.

