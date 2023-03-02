Kira Miner: Winter weather system to continue this afternoon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A winter weather system is continuing this afternoon in New Mexico but will dissipate after the sun sets Thursday.

In the Albuquerque metro, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is warning of slick conditions on I-40 between 98th Street and Route 66 Casino.

Some graupel/sleet is only making that worse and will continue through the afternoon.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us how long this storm system will last in her full forecast in the video above.