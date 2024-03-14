Lobos blowout Air Force, 82-56 in Mountain West Conference Tournament

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – New Mexico took down Air Force 82-56 in the first round of the 2024 Mountain West Basketball tournament. With NCAA Tournament hopes alive, beating the Falcons was a necessary step to the bigger game against Boise State on Thursday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

After losing to Air Force at The Pit by one point in late February, the Lobos came out with a sense of urgency. An example of that? Jaelen House, shooting 50% from the field in just the first half and knocking down a transition-three at the buzzer to add to his 16 points for the night.

Freshman JT Toppin led New Mexico with 18 points and 11 rebounds – he shot 66% from the field.

New Mexico had four Lobos in double-figures in their defeat over the Falcons:

JT Toppin, 18 points

Jaelen House, 16 points

Tru Washington, 14 points

Jamal Mashburn Jr., 10 points

New Mexico led by 19 points at halftime and came out to close the game with many of their bench players to score this 26-point win.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. started tonight after being sick and not playing at Utah State last Saturday. He grabbed 10 points in his 19 minutes of play back on the court Wednesday night.

Next up, New Mexico faces Boise State. The Broncos swept the Lobos this year in conference-play.

Tip off is at 9:30 p.m. MT at the Thomas & Mack Center on CBS Sports Network.

KOB 4 will have coverage from Las Vegas, Nev. with the Lobo Insider.