ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was announced Sunday night that the UNM men’s basketball team has been selected to play Utah Valley in the National Invitational Tournament.

The Lobos will host the Wolverines Wednesday 8 p.m. MT at The Pit. It’s their first appearance in the NIT since 2011 and first postseason appearance since 2014.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.