Local expert: How to be financially successful at any age
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We all want to be financially successful in life and local expert David Hicks, of Oakmont Advisory Group, shares how you can do that at any age.
20s and 30s
- Start early, even if amounts are small
- Risk tolerance: Younger people have a higher risk tolerance
- Retirement planning: Important to start at a younger age
- Debt management: Pay off student loans, other debts
40s and 50s
- Rebalance portfolio: Important as risk tolerance decreases
- Retirement savings: Maximize contributions
- Education costs: Balance with retirement savings
- Caring for aging parents: More people needing to plan
Pre-retirees and retirees
- Transition to income generation
- Retirement withdrawal strategies: Create a cashflow plan
- Healthcare costs: Plan on spending up to $300,000
- Estate planning: Wills, trusts power of attorney