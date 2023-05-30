‘Look Who Died’ Facebook scam | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Law enforcement is warning of a Facebook scam making the rounds again that can steal information and even your entire account.

It’s the “Look Who Died” scam. This Facebook scam is easy to recognize and easy to avoid. Still, people fall for it every day, even smart people.

What is the scam?

People send posts or messages that say “Look who died, I think you know him,” followed by several crying emojis. It appears to be a link to a news report.

What happens?

If you click the link, rather than playing a video, you’re prompted to sign in to your Facebook account to see it.

It isn’t a Facebook login, though. Just look at the address.

If you enter your username and password, the bad guys can log into your account. They can also change your Facebook password and you won’t be able to log back in.

Pay attention to where a link is going. Not to a news outlet, but to websites with strange names. The posts almost always tags you or some of your friends. They also come through as Facebook messages from friends who’ve had their Facebook profiles compromised.

The posts or messages also come from Facebook friends whose profiles were cloned. It happens thousands of times a day.

If you’ve clicked on a link and entered your login information, change your password as quickly as possible. Everyone should have 2-factor authentication turned on to make it more difficult for hackers to change passwords.

This scam can spread through email and text messages too.

Remember, just because it looks like it’s coming from someone you know who’s pretty smart, it’s still a scam.