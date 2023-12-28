Los Alamos sheriff, coaches accused of drinking on school property

New court documents are showing what happened earlier this year at Los Alamos High School after hours.

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — New court documents are showing what happened earlier this year at Los Alamos High School after hours.



Several volleyball coaches were allegedly drinking on campus during an overnight team event back in August, and they weren’t the only ones.



Los Alamos County Sheriff Jason Wardlow-Hererra was also there, according to court documents.



A witness told investigators she recognized his car in the parking lot and saw him sitting in the driver’s seat.

She also said he left and later returned with more alcohol, bottles of bourbon, tequila, and vodka. That’s when she said things started getting out of hand.



Court documents say the head coach started yelling and belittling one of his assistants, and a witness said the assistant started crying and throwing up.



Now, Hererra and all four coaches are charged with consuming alcohol on school grounds.



KOB 4 tried reaching out to the sheriff’s office several times for comment on the incident, but we couldn’t contact anyone.

We also reached out to the school district as well, but it’s closed for the Christmas holiday.

Because we couldn’t get a hold of anyone in the sheriff’s office Wednesday, we couldn’t ask about the sheriff’s job status. He is still the active sheriff, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The Los Alamos head volleyball coach no longer works for the district, and two other coaches are no longer in the positions they had. But they are still employees of the district, according to our news partners.