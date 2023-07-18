Love 4 Pets: July 18

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s Tuesday! That means we’re showing you some pets ready to find their forever home – and are hoping it can be yours.

First is Big Girl! She’s a four-year-old black Australian cattle dog mix. She’s a goofy and loveable lady and knows “Sit”!

Find her at the Westside Animal Shelter at 11800 Sunset Gardens Rd. S.W. (505-768-1975).

If you’re looking for a buddy, meet Buddy! He’s a 1-year-old brindle American pit bull terrier mix. Volunteers may fight you for him – he’s captured their hearts and he’ll capture yours.

Find him at the Eastside Shelter at 8920 Lomas Blvd. N.E. (505-768-1975)