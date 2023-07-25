Love 4 Pets: July 25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s Tuesday! That means we have some four-legged friends who would be “Oso” happy to make your home their fur-ever home.

That includes Oso, of course! Oso is a 2-year-old tri-color German shepherd mix who is still just a pup at heart. He loves to play fetch and participate in groups, so if you have an active home where he can come play, he would be oh-so-happy!

When you see the video, you’ll understand why this dog’s name is White Eyes! She is three years old and just wants to be cuddled and get belly rubs. I mean, who doesn’t?

She does great with other dogs as long as they’re not too pushy.

You can meet these pups at the Westside Shelter: