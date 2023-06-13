Love 4 Pets: June 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this “Love 4 Pets,” we are showing you a dog up for adoption at the Westside Shelter and a cat up for adoption at the Eastside Shelter.

The dog is Rocky – short for Rock Star! – a two-year-old rottweiler mix. Rocky is rugged enough to be your hiking buddy but will still climb into your lap at the end of the day.

You can go and meet Rocky at the Westside Shelter, 11800 Sunset Gardens S.W., in Albuquerque (505-768-1975).

From canine to feline, we also have Slim Jim, a one-year-old domestic short-hair mix. Slim Jim is a little sassy but he does warm up quickly and is always up for playing with toys.

Ol’ Slim Jim is at the Eastside Shelter, 8920 Lomas Blvd. N.E., in Albuquerque (505-768-1975). Be sure to stop by and meet him and his kitty best friend, Helius!