Mental Health Monday: Attachment styles and relationships

Attachment styles is something we may not always think about but it can help us navigate our relationships effectively.

Attachment styles are something we may not always think about but knowing which style we have can help us have successful relationships.

That is what Kelcie Jimenez, a licensed professional clinical counselor in Albuquerque, says. She said there are four attachment styles:

Secure

Anxious

Avoidant

Disorganized

Each style means something different. According to Jimenez, your style is formed in the first two years of your love and affects your adult life, in terms of your professional, platonic and romantic relationships.

Even if you don’t have a certain attachment style, you can still be compatible with someone who has a different style. Jimenez says you can also change your style and use it to your benefit.

More info is in the Mental Health Monday segment video above – and here for the attachment style quiz.