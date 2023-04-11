More active weather Wednesday in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a warmer, dry day in New Mexico, there will be more active, windy weather coming to the state Wednesday.

On Tuesday, some places could push 90°, like Roswell as they’re going for around 89°.

Some of the heat will last and, combined with the wind, will kick up the fire danger. Some isolated storms are expected in northwestern New Mexico.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards shares what we’ll be seeing, in his full forecast in the video above.