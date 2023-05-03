More Mother’s Day gadget gift ideas | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Still need a Mother’s Day gift? There are some more gadget gift ideas we have that may save you if you’re still looking for a gift.

The first idea is good, not just for moms, but for anyone who may have to keep reheating the same cup of coffee in the microwave.

The Ember mug keeps hot drinks hot. The mug gets a charge from this coaster but doesn’t have to sit there like other warming cups. No matter where you take the mug, it keeps your drink at the perfect temperature with the “Ember” app.

142° is the perfect sipping temperature and the app can keep it at exactly that for about an hour and a half. The handle also doesn’t get hot like it might if you reheat a mug in the microwave.

The mug also has a tea timer for steeping. It also is handwashing safe.

If your mom has a pet, she’ll get a kick out of the “Youpet” robot.

The “Youpet” is for dogs and cats for their entertainment went you’re not at home. It has a camera, microphone and speaker so you can check on them when you’re away.

One of the toys is a laser point you control on the Youpet app. It’ll take photos, record video and even dispense treats.

A portable Bluetooth speaker is good for the home office or out in the garden.

The Soundcore Motion+ offers some of the best sound and bass of any Bluetooth speaker under $100. The battery lasts about 12 hours and it’s super portable.

If your mom is always on the move, the Soundcore Frames sunglasses have 4 speakers so she can listen to music and talk on the phone hands-free.

The speakers and microphones are in the arms and she can swap out the frames for her own style and there are many to choose from.

The open-ear design means she can listen to music but still hear things around her.

Whether mom spends time at her desk or out and about, any of these gadgets might be her favorite gift on Mother’s Day. You’ll be her favorite.