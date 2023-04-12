Morning Shift Salute: APS PD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We all want kids to be safe during the school day and Albuquerque Public Schools Police Department plays a big role in that happening each day.

A member of APS PD nominated his morning crew to receive some Blake’s breakfast burritos and coffee. Meteorologist Kira Miner met up with him and followed through with the salute.

Click here to nominate a group of hard-working morning shift workers that do their job well.

KOB 4 and Blake’s Lotaburger will deliver breakfast burritos and coffee to up to 40 workers if we choose your nomination.