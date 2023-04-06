Morning Shift Salute: UNM Parking and Transportation Services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the last time, Steve Stucker gets to salute some morning shift workers with Blake’s breakfast burritos and coffee.

That group of hard workers is UNM Parking and Transportation Services. They work almost all around the clock to ensure people get from Point A to Point B and to the important events in life.

KOB 4 and Blake’s Lotaburger will deliver breakfast burritos and coffee to up to 40 workers if we choose your nomination.