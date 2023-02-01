Morning Shift Salute: UNMH Transplant Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kira Miner and Steve Stucker are bringing back the Morning Shift Salute to honor some morning shift workers with delicious Blake’s breakfast burritos and coffee.

The first salute is to UNMH Transplant Department in the video above.

Click here to nominate a group of morning shift workers that do their job well and work hard at what they do.

If your nomination is chosen, KOB 4 and Blake’s Lotaburger will deliver breakfast burritos and coffee to up to 40 workers.