Mother’s Day gadgets | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away and, if you haven’t started thinking about a gift, you may want to listen up and get on that.

So often Mother’s Day gifts end up in the closet and collect dust but there are some gadgets you can gift that will shake that up.

If mom likes fixing up the house, she’ll love a Nix sensor. When you’re painting or touching up the walls, you can the use sensor to accurately read colors regardless of light hitting the wall.

When you use the Nix sensor, place it on the wall and Nix will show you the exact color to match.

If your mom likes to cook, consider this sous vide gadget. The Anova sous vide precision cooker cooks to a precise temperature. Even thick cuts of steak are cooked thoroughly while mom does something more fun. Then, just throw it in a pan or grill to sear it.

If your mom hits the gym, consider a set of Bluetooth earbuds.

Apple AirPods are popular but Bose Quiet Comfort noise-canceling earbuds have some of the best sound and the battery lasts weeks before needing a recharge.

Another gadget is the Tapplock fingerprint lock. There’s no need for a key or a combination, just your fingerprint.

For protection, consider the Birdie, which can allow your mom to pull the tab and signal a loud alarm and bright light to scare away any threat and attract help.

Even moms and grandmas who say they don’t like tech gadgets and say they can’t use them will find these easy to set up and easy to use.