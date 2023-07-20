Netflix drops basic plan | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Netflix subscribers will have to pay more or put up with advertisements. Without even an official announcement, they eliminated the popular Basic Plan.

The basic plan was for one TV playing Netflix content in 720p – the lowest high definition with a good quality picture.

The standard tier is full HD and can be viewed on two TVs or devices at the same time. It’s $15.49/month.

Premium is $20/month but you get 4K and can watch on six devices simultaneously.

There is a cheaper option, with a catch: Netflix introduced “Standard with ads” last year, which has about four minutes of commercials per hour.

Not everything on Netflix is available. Some movies and shows are blocked.

Netflix appears to be pushing its ad-supported package since it likely makes more than enough in ads to make up for the extra $2 a month of its basic plan. The company isn’t paying as much to distributors for content.

The good news is if you already have a Basic plan now you can keep it until you cancel but if you cancel you can’t go back. You’ll have to pay more money each money for Netflix or watch commercials.

In its latest report, Netflix has over 230 million subscribers. Nearly five million subscribers are paying for the ad-supported plan.

