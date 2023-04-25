New class-action Facebook settlement | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you’ve had a Facebook account, a new class-action settlement, totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, may apply to you.

Anyone who had an account anytime since 2007 can file a claim for a portion of the settlement. It has to do with Facebook’s handling of the data of its billions of users in 2018.

Facebook received a $5 billion fine and agreed to pay the $725 million settlement. Here’s how you may qualify for it:

If you took Cambridge Analytica’s quiz in 2018, called “This is Your Digital Life,” the company scraped your information. Even if you didn’t and one of your friends did, the company scraped your info – and no one knew.

This compromised 87 million Facebook profiles and now the settlement is here in response to that.

To get in on it, submit a claim online by clicking here. If you deleted your account, you’re still eligible to be a part of the lawsuit by entering the approximate date you joined and when you deleted your account.

How much can you expect to receive? That depends on the number of claims. Of course, that means the more people who sign up, the less your payout will be.

Facebook will pay out to PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, direct deposit or a prepaid Mastercard. If you wish to join the lawsuit, the deadline to join is August 25.

A court has a final hearing on the settlement set for early September. At that time, those who filed claims will learn how much they’ll be awarded.