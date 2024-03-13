New video shows Farmington police officer arrested for DWI

We're getting a better look at the night a Farmington police officer was arrested for driving drunk with his two children in his car.

Police say Robert Shuttleworth crashed his car after crossing four lanes of traffic and nearly hitting the Bloomfield Police Department deputy chief.

KOB 4 went through hours of body and dash camera video to break down what happened back in mid-February.

A criminal complaint says Bloomfield Police Department Deputy Chief Randon Matthews first called San Juan County dispatch after a white SUV nearly hit him before going off the road.

More than 10 minutes later, San Juan County deputies found the jeep in a ditch. When deputies made contact with Shuttleworth, the video shows him struggling to get out of the Jeep.

According to the criminal complaint, a breathalyzer test put Shuttleworth’s blood alcohol content at .26. Three times the legal limit.

The video shows deputies having to help Shuttleworth get out of the car, all while his children yell and cry for their dad.

As one San Juan County deputy tries to calm and comfort the children, the other tries getting more answers from Shuttleworth.

Soon after, Shuttleworth was put in the back of a deputies unit. The two children were picked up.

Farmington police did not comment Tuesday when we asked for Shuttleworth’s status, citing it’s a personnel matter.

Shuttleworth was placed on administrative following his arrest.

