NM Republican Party responds to State of the Union address

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman and former Congressman, Steve Pearce, issued the following statement on the President’s State of the Union Address:

“Tonight, we heard President Biden continuously boast about the economy when the truth is that most working, middle-class Americans are hurting. Inflation has been surging at or above five percent for twenty months. Forty-one percent of Americans say they are financially worse off since he took office.

In my state, New Mexicans are struggling to feed their families when necessities like eggs have become unaffordable. Working New Mexicans are seeing their wages and disposable income both decrease. We‘re experiencing record crime but Biden repeated his plan to weaken police and leave citizens unarmed.

Biden made empty promises about securing the border despite allowing deadly drugs, like fentanyl, to pour into our nation every day for the past two years. Biden inherited the most secure border in history, but since he took office, there have been 5.8 million illegal border crossings.

Biden lied about Republicans wanting to cut Medicare and Social Security. Speaker McCarthy made it clear when he said, “Cuts to Medicare and Social Security they are off the table.” Biden’s weak foreign policy allowed China to orbit our skies. Biden only acted once China’s balloon crossed the entire United States. It’s very clear Biden does not have America’s back.

While President Biden ignored the struggles of the American people tonight, Republicans are offering a brighter future. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ rebuttal of the State of the Union sharply contrasts Biden’s weak administration with Republicans’ strong, secure, and prosperous vision for America. Congressman Juan Ciscomani, the first Mexican-born American elected to Congress, gave a powerful Spanish-language address tonight focusing on how Republican policies preserve our American dream. As the Democrats continue to push their failed agenda, Republicans offer a clear contrast that empowers Americans.”