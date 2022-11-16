Optum NM opens community center promoting wellness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A community center is opening in northeast Albuquerque with the goal of improving the overall health of people over 55 years old.

Optum New Mexico is behind this community center, opening at 4010 Montgomery Ave. NE, but you don’t have to be a patient there to become a member. Seniors can obtain a free membership card that gets you in the door to their amenities.

“So really, we want to create a space for seniors to come in, challenge themselves and get connected through a number of different classes and exercise regimens,” said Jon Patterson, Optum’s associate medical director.

The center’s facilities and services include scheduled classes, teaching, dancing, nutrition and even stress management. The gym there is even designed for everyone to use.

“If you have a wheelchair, all of our exercise equipment is also wheelchair accessible,” an official showed KOB 4.

At the community center, there’s also a clinic where people can schedule their annual wellness visit and get connected to other resources.

The center is opening up Tuesday, November 29, with a grand opening celebration and health fair. More details, including how to register and RSVP, are on the event website.